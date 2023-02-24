Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $245.00 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $234.82.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.