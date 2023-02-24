Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $678.14.

LCSHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.77) to GBX 770 ($9.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 750 ($9.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 589 ($7.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lancashire Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.05.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

