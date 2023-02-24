Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Lannett stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lannett by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

