Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $72.08. Approximately 154,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 955,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

