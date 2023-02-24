Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

BA opened at $208.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $173.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

