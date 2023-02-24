Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $321.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.59.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,767,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,767,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,353. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

