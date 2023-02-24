Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.66.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Featured Articles
