Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.33 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

