Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $303.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.44. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.