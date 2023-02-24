Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000.

VIG opened at $151.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

