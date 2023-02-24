Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

