Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

