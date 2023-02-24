Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

