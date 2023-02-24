Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 171,428 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $40,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

