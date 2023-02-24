Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,436 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,436 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

