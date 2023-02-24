Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.75 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 287.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 37.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.85 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.