Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $29.93 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $71.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.