Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $29.93 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KOF opened at $71.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
