Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $30.39 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137,545 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $30,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

CW stock opened at $178.51 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

