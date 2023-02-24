Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $32.50 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,046 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

