Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.93 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $33,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after buying an additional 1,477,985 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,215,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,944,000 after buying an additional 292,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.