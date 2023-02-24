Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRE opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.88. Sempra has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

