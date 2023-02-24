Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,231 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 8.45% of The India Fund worth $37,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE IFN opened at $15.28 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

