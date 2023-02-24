Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,485. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

