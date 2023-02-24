LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.73. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 197,349 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.