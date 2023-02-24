LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.73. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 197,349 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.74.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)
