LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

