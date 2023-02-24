Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

LMND stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 98.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

