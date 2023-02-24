Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $16.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $16.93 on Friday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

