LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.81. LG Display shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 59,740 shares traded.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Get LG Display alerts:

Institutional Trading of LG Display

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 641.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LG Display by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.