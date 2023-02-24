LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

LGI Homes Trading Up 2.6 %

LGI Homes stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.65. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

