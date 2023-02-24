Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $154.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.20.
LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.1 %
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
