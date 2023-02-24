Lido DAO Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $232.96 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00012454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 846,042,583 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

