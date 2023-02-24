Lido wstETH Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,792.35 or 0.07641920 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $23.06 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
