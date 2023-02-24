Lido wstETH Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,792.35 or 0.07641920 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $23.06 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

