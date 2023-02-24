Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $166.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

