LINK (LN) Tops One Day Volume of $986,843.50

LINK (LN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. LINK has a market cap of $299.62 million and $986,843.50 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.49 or 0.00192430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00426307 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,548.80 or 0.28239352 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

