LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director David H. Koppenhaver Purchases 102,567 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $800,022.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lowered shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $6,934,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $3,341,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $3,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

