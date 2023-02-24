Liquity (LQTY) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $91.45 million and $1.22 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,888,923 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

