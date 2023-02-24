LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.8 %

LivaNova stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,207. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.