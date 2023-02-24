LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 47.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 0.7 %

LKQ stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,501,144.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

