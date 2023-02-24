LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 244,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,152. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.