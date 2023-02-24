LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. LKQ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 1,614,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,501,144.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in LKQ by 71.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $365,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

