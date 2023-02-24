LMR Partners LLP Acquires 180,000 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 653,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $788.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,376.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.