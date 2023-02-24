LMR Partners LLP Acquires 23,143 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Capri worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 1.2 %

Capri stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.