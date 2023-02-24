LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.10% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $169.84.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

