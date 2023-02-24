LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

