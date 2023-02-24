LMR Partners LLP Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

CSL stock opened at $256.69 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

