LMR Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEARW)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEARW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Pear Therapeutics were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEARW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.