LMR Partners LLP Purchases 207,668 Shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,668 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Prenetics Global were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRENW. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Prenetics Global Limited has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

