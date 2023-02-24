LMR Partners LLP Raises Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.35% of ProFrac worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

