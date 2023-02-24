LMR Partners LLP Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $238.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.13. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.