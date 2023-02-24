Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on L. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.82 on Friday, hitting C$119.26. 210,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,315. The firm has a market cap of C$38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.48. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$97.37 and a 52 week high of C$126.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

About Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Company insiders own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.